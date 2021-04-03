Clough Capital Partners L P Has $23.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80,720 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.36 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

