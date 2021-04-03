CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.