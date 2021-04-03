Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Codemasters Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Codemasters Group stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Codemasters Group has a 1 year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a market cap of £941.35 million and a P/E ratio of 42.39.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

