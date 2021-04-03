Coin Artist Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

