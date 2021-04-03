CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0236

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.