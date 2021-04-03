Color Platform Price Hits $0.0144 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,248.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,030.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.61 or 0.00936774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00382539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

