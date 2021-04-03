Comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Innoviva alerts:

This table compares Innoviva and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $261.02 million 4.65 $157.29 million $1.43 8.36 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 365.38 -$10.65 million N/A N/A

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Innoviva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 67.16% 53.99% 28.92% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviva and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Innoviva presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.39%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 138.44%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

Summary

Innoviva beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.