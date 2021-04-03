Comparing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 2.44 $18.22 million $2.31 11.68 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.82 $98.74 million $2.01 18.17

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Bankwell Financial Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

