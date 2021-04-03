Comparing Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) & Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.26% 14.78% 1.94% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stifel Financial and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 2.20 $448.40 million N/A N/A Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, meaning that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.39, suggesting a potential downside of 26.44%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

