Comparing Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Talend has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.6% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -26.20% -72.44% -5.03% Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talend and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 8.34 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -94.03 Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 1.44 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -5.85

Inspired Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talend and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 2 3 0 2.60 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talend presently has a consensus price target of $61.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Talend.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Talend on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

