Compound (COMP) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $271.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $481.95 or 0.00830507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,046,750 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

