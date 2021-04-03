Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $30,240.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,811.68 or 0.99911417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.67 or 0.00821298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00407261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00307918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00098702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,726,322 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,354 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

