Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Consolidated Edison worth $101,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

