Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

NYSE ED opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

