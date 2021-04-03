Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

