Constellation (DAG) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $95.54 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

