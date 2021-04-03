Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $322,202.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

