Content Value Network (CVNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $755,140.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

