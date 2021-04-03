ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Tops $4.97 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $49,951.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00451671 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

