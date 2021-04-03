CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.49 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $127,807.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

