Contrasting Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and ICTS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $307.18 million 2.78 $31.90 million N/A N/A ICTS International $333.31 million 0.67 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and ICTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gravity beats ICTS International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services based on an open platform. The company was founded on April 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

