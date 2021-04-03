Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LCI Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Patrick Industries and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.00%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.62%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.89 $89.57 million $3.85 23.00 LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.45 $146.51 million $5.84 23.34

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Patrick Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.