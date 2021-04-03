Contrasting Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) & The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and The Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A The Green Organic Dutchman -2,016.01% -91.77% -67.55%

This table compares Persimmon and The Green Organic Dutchman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.66 billion 2.93 $1.08 billion $6.87 12.45 The Green Organic Dutchman $8.41 million 15.52 -$147.07 million N/A N/A

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Persimmon and The Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 0 3 5 0 2.63 The Green Organic Dutchman 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Persimmon beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The company also distributes hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe, as well as operates cannabis retail store. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

