ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.67 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

