Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $112.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

