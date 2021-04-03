CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of CoreSite Realty worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

