COTI Trading Down 10.8% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $263.14 million and approximately $100.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

