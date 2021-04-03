COVA Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $169,815.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

