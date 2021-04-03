COVER Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $530.82 or 0.00901833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,061 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

