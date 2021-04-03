Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Covetrus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Covetrus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

