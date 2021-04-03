CPUchain (CPU) Trading 31.2% Lower This Week

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CPUchain has a total market cap of $52,831.39 and approximately $86.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 45,617,850 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars.

