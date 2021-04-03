Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Cream has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,675.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

