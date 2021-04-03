Credit Suisse AG Acquires 211,589 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $6.86 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

