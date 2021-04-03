Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,689 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of EnPro Industries worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

