Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

