Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 6.35% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

