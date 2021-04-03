Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

