Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,574 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of First Busey worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First Busey by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

