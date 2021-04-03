Credit Suisse AG Buys 29,337 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Realogy worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

