Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 31,374 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,003,751.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

