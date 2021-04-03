Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 230,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $320,000.

CNST opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

