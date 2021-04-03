Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,451 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $56,904,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.