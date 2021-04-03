Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Zuora worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,002 shares of company stock worth $1,296,097. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

