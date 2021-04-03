Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of James River Group worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

JRVR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

