Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

