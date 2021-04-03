Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CENTA opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

