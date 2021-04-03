Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.52 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.77 and a 52-week high of $310.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

