Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

