Credit Suisse AG Has $1.51 Million Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 189,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

