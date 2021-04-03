Credit Suisse AG Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Kelly Services worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.84 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

